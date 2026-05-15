From Oil Reserves To $5 Billion Investment: PM Modi's UAE Visit Delivers Big Strategic Gains For India In 2.5 Hours | X @narendramodi

Abu Dhabi: In a special gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan saw off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport as he emplaned for Netherlands after concluding his flying visit to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The two leaders shared a warm hug before PM Modi boarded the plane.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the outcomes of his "short but highly productive visit" to the country will further strengthen the friendship between the two nations and contribute to overall growth and prosperity.

"Concluding a short but highly productive visit to the UAE. Held extensive discussions with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on ways to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I am confident that the outcomes of this visit will further strengthen our friendship and contribute to growth and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's visit led to key outcomes and further deepened the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Brief in duration, significant in outcomes! The visit of PM Narendra Modi led to key outcomes and further deepening of India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Reflecting the warmth of bilateral ties, PM was seen off by President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. Next stop of PM Narendra Modi in his five-country tour, the Netherlands," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, with the discussions centred on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the sectors of energy, trade and investment, the blue economy, technology, including fintech, defence, and fostering people-to-people connections.

The two leaders also discussed the developments in West Asia and other global issues.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was received at the airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The two Leaders held a series of detailed discussions, during which Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of the attacks on the UAE, as well as its solidarity with leadership and the people of the UAE. Prime Minister also conveyed India’s clear position in favour of ensuring safe transit passage and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for enduring regional peace and stability, as well as energy and food security.

"The Leaders also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and welcomed the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple sectors, including energy, trade, investment, defence, security, fintech, infrastructure, education, culture and people to people ties. They acknowledged the success of the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has led to bilateral trade scaling new heights," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The two leaders appreciated the vibrant and growing bilateral energy partnership, with the UAE maintaining its role as an important partner in India’s energy security, including in terms of crude oil, LNG and LPG supplies. The Leaders agreed to promote new initiatives for a comprehensive energy partnership. In this context, they welcomed the conclusion of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to enhance UAE’s participation in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to 30 million barrels, and work together to set up strategic gas reserves in India. They also welcomed the arrangement entered into between Indian Oil Limited (IOCL) Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on long-term LPG supplies," it added.

Both leaders also welcomed the announcement of USD 5 billion in investment into India by UAE entities. This includes investment of USD 3 billion by the Emirates New Development Bank (ENDB) in the RBL Bank of India, USD 1 billion by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) with the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund of India (NIIF) in priority infrastructure projects in India, and USD 1 billion by the International Holding Company in Sammaan Capital of India. These investments underscore UAE’s sustained and long-term commitment to India’s growth story, while strengthening the bilateral strategic investment partnership.

"The leaders acknowledged the steady and strong bilateral defence cooperation as an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the signing of the Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries during the visit. Under this, the two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyber defence, secure communications and information exchange," the statement emphasised.

Several other additional agreements were concluded during the significant visit which will further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

This included a MoU between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World, Dubai on setting up Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar, including offshore fabrication, under the Maritime Development Fund Scheme launched by the Government of India.

A tripartite MoU between Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Drydocks World Dubai and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) on Skill Development in Ship Repair was also signed which establishes a framework to mobilize, train and employ a skilled maritime workforce, enhances the capabilities of the Indian maritime workforce and position India as a hub for skilled shipbuilding and ship repair professionals.

A Term Sheet for setting up eight Exaflop Super Compute Cluster in partnership between CDAC, India and G-42, UAE, was also agreed upon.

"The two leaders also welcomed the operationalisation of the Virtual Trade Corridor using MAITRI (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface interface). This digital framework, connecting customs and port authorities on both sides, will streamline cargo movement and reduce both costs and transit time, thereby enabling more efficient trade flows," the MEA stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)