'We Are In A State Of Ceasefire, Although It’s Very Shaky': Iran FM Abbas Araghchi In Delhi | VIDEO

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday described the ongoing ceasefire involving Iran, the United States, and Israel as “very shaky,” while stressing that Tehran is committed to preserving it to allow diplomacy to move forward.

Speaking in Delhi during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Araghchi reiterated that military action cannot resolve issues concerning Iran and asserted that the country would continue resisting external pressure and sanctions.

“There Is No Military Solution”

Addressing the media, Araghchi said Iran remained committed to diplomacy despite repeated confrontations and pressure campaigns.

“We are now in a state of ceasefire, although it's very shaky. But we are trying to keep it to give diplomacy a chance.” “There is no military solution to anything related to Iran. They have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat.” “We also resist against any sanction. Iranian people only answer to the language of respect.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India Can Play Bigger Role In West Asia Peace

Speaking about India's role regarding West Asia Peace he also said India can play a “greater role” in ensuring peace in West Asia, asserting that there is no military solution to issues involving Iran and that only negotiations can resolve the ongoing crisis.

Araghchi said Iran is prepared to help ensure safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz despite the situation remaining “very complicated.” He also said talks with the US continue to suffer from a lack of trust, maintained that Pakistan’s mediation efforts have not failed, and reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ceasefire After Months Of Conflict

The fragile ceasefire was reached in April 2026 after weeks of direct US-Israeli air and naval strikes on Iranian targets that began in February.

The conflict had significantly escalated tensions across the Middle East, disrupted regional stability, and triggered concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security.

Though hostilities have reduced under the ceasefire arrangement, diplomatic observers continue to describe the situation as highly volatile.

BRICS Meeting In Focus

Araghchi made the remarks while attending the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where regional conflicts, multilateral cooperation, and global security concerns are among the key topics under discussion.

Iran has increasingly used international forums such as BRICS to strengthen diplomatic partnerships and counter Western sanctions and pressure campaigns.