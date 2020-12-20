From offering bizarre solutions for COVID-19 to calling woman rival 'item': 5 controversial statements by Indian politicians in 2020

For millions of individuals worldwide, the year 2020 was a series of unforeseeable events. From coronavirus to the cyclone, the entire year contained world-changing and paradigm-shifting developments. The year also was full of political slugfests and leaders across party lines left no-stones-unturned to attack their opponents.

And, unable to hold their horses, these politicians at several instances ended up stirring the controversy cauldron with their bold and often ill-thought utterances. Here are the top 5 controversial statements made by politicians.

Kamal Nath's "item" dig at BJP woman candidate triggered outrage