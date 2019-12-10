From Narendra Modi to Sunny Leone: Meet the Indians who ruled Twitter in 2019

Who are the most popular people in India, at least as far as Twitter is concerned?
If that's a question that has ever come to your mind, well, now you have an answer in form of the social media company's Annual Year on Twitter report.
On Tuesday, Twitter spoke about the "top Tweets, most-discussed hashtag topics and most-discussed accounts in India".
At the pinnacle, as the most popular tweet of the year, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post celebrating BJP's re-election in the 2019 polls. Twitter has now crowned it the "Golden Tweet" in India.
When it comes to the fields of sports and entertainment, Virat Kolhi left all other contenders in the dust with his birthday wishes for MS Dhoni.
The Tamil entertainment industry remained a favourite, ruling the social media charts, with Actor Vijay's tweet sharing the poster of his film Bigil taking the top spot.
There are also a few other entertainment charts that Twitter has prepared.
Wondering who are the men and women who topped the entertainment charts?
Take a look:
Similarly, here are the top ranking individuals in the sports segment:
India has had a rather eventful year, and the most used hashtags reflect that. From the moon mission to the Lok Sabha elections to the abrogation of Article 370, to the Cricket World Cup, and even the Avengers Endgame movie -- they all find a mention among the Most Tweeted Hashtags. More recently, the Ayodhya dispute cemented its place in hashtag rankings.
#loksabhaelections2019 was the most tweeted about hashtag, followed by #chandrayaan2, #cwc19, #pulwama and #article370.
Speaking about the interest and popularity garnered by Chandrayaan 2, Twitter writes, "ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to land the world’s first robotic rover on the moon’s south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A Tweet from NASA commending ISRO became one of the top ten most Retweeted Tweets this year by Indians on the service."
And while PM Modi's post is the Golden tweet of 2019, there are other politicians whose performances weren't too shabby either.
Take a look at the top political handles of the year:
This is all very well, but if you're wondering about the emotional quotient of the desi Twitterati, well the company has compiled that too. Apparently, Indians do love to laugh.
