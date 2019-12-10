From Narendra Modi to Sunny Leone: Meet the Indians who ruled Twitter in 2019

Who are the most popular people in India, at least as far as Twitter is concerned?

If that's a question that has ever come to your mind, well, now you have an answer in form of the social media company's Annual Year on Twitter report.

On Tuesday, Twitter spoke about the "top Tweets, most-discussed hashtag topics and most-discussed accounts in India".

At the pinnacle, as the most popular tweet of the year, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post celebrating BJP's re-election in the 2019 polls. Twitter has now crowned it the "Golden Tweet" in India.