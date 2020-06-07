From ‘lantern age’ to ‘LED age’: Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls Amit Shah lists achievements of Modi govt at virtual rally

Patna: Launching the first of 75 virtual rallies that the BJP will hold in the coming days, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Sunday declared that the BJP will contest the coming assembly elections in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, He expressed hope that the alliance would two-thirds of the total number of seats in the 243-member House.

Shah also rejected the suggestion of the LJP (an NDA partner) that the leadership be changed and a BJP leader be selected as the CM candidate.

While Amit Shah had initially claimed that it was not an election rally and nothing to do with politics, later he switched over to the topic of Bihar politics and undertook a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad and his family. Shah said that the battle cry in the coming elections would be ‘law and order’ versus ‘loot and order’ on the part of the RJD. It will be the transition from ‘lantern age’ to ‘LED age’, he added.

Shah said that the Bihar elections were due soon and that the NDA would contest the elections on the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-Sushil Kumar Modi led Ministry in Bihar. He recalled that during the RJD government the annual growth rate in Bihar was 3.5% while under the Nitish-Modi combination it had risen to 11.5%. Shah also said that Sushil Kumar Modi had been successful in his role as finance minister and had excelled in financial management.

Amit Shah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolves the issues which had been left untouched over the last 70 years. He said that the long pending Jammu and Kashmir problem had been solved as Article 370 had been scrapped. The world is praising the defence leadership of India, Shah said. He referred to the Uri and Balakot surgical strikes and the PM's tough posture with China over the Ladakh issue.

The Home Minister said that the Union Government had arranged for the safe return of the migrant workers to their native states. While there had been some initial delay – during the first phase of lockdown – Shah said that this was because the government was engaged in making arrangements to create infrastructure to fight the novel coronavirus.

The one-day Janata Curfew would go down in history in ‘golden letters’ as on the call of Narendra Modi people remained indoors voluntarily, he added.

Keeping in tradition with BJP's outreach to people, Amit Shah said that he had picked a virtual rally amid a pandemic. He also ridiculed the state RJD leaders for banging utensils earlier in the day to register their protest against the virtual rally and claimed that even the RJD had followed the Prime Minister's ‘thalli bajao’ call two months back.

Rabri Devi and her two children-Tejpratap and Tejashwi had come out of their 10, Circular Road bungalow to bang utensils. The Left parties had also joined the protest.

Sushil Kumar Modi’s speech was devoted entirely to the measures taken by the state government to bring migrants back to Bihar and their arrangements within the quarantine centres. He also said the coming elections would be centered on ‘Laluism’ versus ‘development’.

All Union Ministers from Bihar were present in Delhi and all state BJP leaders were at the party headquarters on Beerchand Patel Road. The BJP had installed LED screens at 72,000 places in Bihar for telecasting the speech.