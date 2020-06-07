Resort politics amid pandemic: 21 Gujarat Cong MLAs shifted to Rajasthan ahead of RS polls

Twenty one Congress MLAS from Gujarat have reached a resort near Mt Abu in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The move is being taken as the party makes efforts to contain further break-offs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on June 19. This comes close on the heels of the resignation of three Congress legislators.
According to sources within the Gujarat Congress, the legislators have been divided into three groups on the basis of the location of their constituencies and put up at different locations accordingly. MLAS from Nort Gujarat have been sent to Congress ruled Rajasthan. This is the second time MLAS from neighbouring state have been brought to Rajasthan for safekeeping in view of the Rajya Sabha polls.
The Gujarat Congress legislators arrived in their cars and have been put up at the Wild Winds Luxury Resort on Abu Road. It is around 10 kilometers from Ambaji on the Rajasthan Gujarat border. Gujarat Congress President Amit Chawda also reached the resort to speak the legislators. There is heavy deployment of police around the resort. According to sources the MLAs will be put up there for two days and then shifted to another location.
Speaking to the media Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chawda said “Instead of saving people during the critical times of Corona pandemic. The BJP is engaged in deploying all means to intimidate and pressurize our legislators. We have decided to strategise and ensure the victory of our candidates.”
This is the second trip to Rajasthan for the Gujarat Congress MLAs and is a part of the party’s efforts to prevent poaching of votes.
Incidentally, just a day ago, on Saturday, the Rajasthan government had ordered that hotels, clubs and restaurants in the state could be opened as long as adequate norms were being followed. The Gujarat MLAS arrived on Sunday. They had been away from Rajasthan during the lockdown period. Earlier they had been put up in a luxury resort in Jaipur and had to be sent to Gujarat by a charter flight.
Meanwhile, the local unit of BJP, led by Suresh Sindal, staged a protest outside the resort and demanded that action be taken against the resort owner. They have alleged that the gathering at the resort was a violation of the norms that are to be followed during lockdown.
