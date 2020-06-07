Resort politics amid pandemic: 21 Gujarat Cong MLAs shifted to Rajasthan ahead of RS polls

According to sources within the Gujarat Congress, the legislators have been divided into three groups on the basis of the location of their constituencies and put up at different locations accordingly. MLAS from Nort Gujarat have been sent to Congress ruled Rajasthan. This is the second time MLAS from neighbouring state have been brought to Rajasthan for safekeeping in view of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Gujarat Congress legislators arrived in their cars and have been put up at the Wild Winds Luxury Resort on Abu Road. It is around 10 kilometers from Ambaji on the Rajasthan Gujarat border. Gujarat Congress President Amit Chawda also reached the resort to speak the legislators. There is heavy deployment of police around the resort. According to sources the MLAs will be put up there for two days and then shifted to another location.