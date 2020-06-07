Amit Shah clears the air, says NDA will get 2/3rd majority under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday put an end to speculation about the BJP's rift with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and said that the NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority in the state.

Addressing a virtual rally, Shah said, "There are elections in Bihar in the coming days, I believe that under Nitish Kumar ji's leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn't the time for politics. We all should fight COVID-19 under Modi ji's leadership." He added the virtual rally is not an election rally but it is a rally to bring the people of the country together to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Even after clearly stating that it wasn't an election rally, the Home Minister spoke about Uri, Pulwama and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi & BJP govt, we did surgical strikes & airstrike," he said and added, "Modi ji brought the Citizenship Amendment Act. This Act provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India."

Speaking about the migrant crisis amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the Home Minister said that the government moved around 1.25 crore stranded migrants to their native places through 'Shramik Special trains'. "When all arrangements were made, quarantines centres were set up, then only trains were run from 1st May. They were named 'shramik trains' as a tribute to the migrants. Around 1.25 crore migrants have been safely brought to their places by BJP's Modi govt," he said. Shah added that 85% of the cost was borne by the Central government and 15% by the states.