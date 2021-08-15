From free water to smart health cards: Announcements made by chief ministers on 75th Independence Day

Celebrations of 75th Independence Day are being celebrated across the country. Marking the 75th independence, the government has termed it as 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi like each year gave his speech at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag. The PM also made prominent announcements such as the PM Gati Shakti Plan. But apart from him, few chief ministers have also rolled out different initiatives for the citizens to mark the occasion.

Here's a look at the chief ministers of different states who have made some promises for their citizens:

Free water in Goa:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the state will provide free tap water to all the residents of the state from September this year. On the ocassion of 75th Independence Day, Pramod Sawant while delivering his speech said residents will be provided 16,000 litres of water free of cost per month. The free water scheme will be implemented from September this year, he said.

‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum in Delhi schools

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum in government schools from September 27 and yoga classes in residential areas from October 2. The Delhi government schools will start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said. "This will be an activity-based course in which the school children will be taught how to contribute to the development of the country and discharge their 'surya' and be ready to sacrifice even their lives for the nation," Kejriwal said.

Smart health cards for citizens in Odisha:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his government will provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the state under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes, and Annapurna and Antyodaya initiatives will get the cards under which women can avail treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get the benefit up to Rs 5 lakh each. News like people selling land and valuables or dropping their children out of schools to manage their treatment costs pains me. Hence, I have decided to take away such distress and provide hassle-free treatment to people at best available health care facilities," he said. Noting that the initiative will cover 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families in a phased manner, Patnaik claimed that Odisha is the first state in the country to provide such smart health cards.

Punjab's vow to protect the state from from Pakistan's nefarious designs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has promised to protect the state against the "nefarious designs" of Pakistan and said, "we want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory". Calling for extreme strict against Pakistan, he said, "We want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory." "We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous," he added.

Singh also pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:47 PM IST