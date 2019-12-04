From cricket to IIT-Kharagpur, know it all about the new Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, the well-known name by almost every google fan has added another laurel and a prefix to his name. Pichai has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google’ parent company Alphabet.
Replacing Sergey Brin as the head of the parent firm, Pichai has become the CEO of both Google and Alphabet. He will assume the role of managing the Alphabet's investment in its portfolio of Other Bets. Pichai will remain a member of Alphabet's Board of Directors.
Pichai, who is not-only-known for his famed career but also for his way of dealing with problems, leadership skills and having a great relationship with his subordinates. The Google founders said that Pichai brings humility and a deep passion for technology to the users, partners and the company's employees every day.
The new Alphabet CEO has a lot to share with the world and here are a few things you didn’t know about Sundar Pichai:
Sundar Pichai hails from Madras and wasn’t a fan of sweet, it is said that as a child, he would mix his payasam with sambar to lessen the sweetness of the dessert.
An alumnus of the IIT-Kharagpur, Pichai makes sure he regularly interacts with the students in the university. According to Moneyinc, the newly appointed Alphabet CEO reserves time from his busy schedule to advise students and discuss several things with them.
Like many Indians, Pichai is also a huge fan of the sport Cricket and tries to catch-up with the latest scores whenever possible. According to Inc.com, he was the captain of his school cricket team.
Google loves its Indian-origin CEO when Twitter was trying to win-over Pichai, google offered Pichai a huge pay-raise to make sure the man doesn’t leave the company.
Sundar Pichai had first joined Google in 2004 fro a project and after proving his worth for over a decade, Pichai took on the role of Google’s CEO. Even before he could officially become the CEO, it is said that Pichai was already managing the day-to-day working of the internet-giant.
Sundar Pichai, the super-smart and humble leader he has become now once fell prey at the hands of his seniors in college. According to the Huffington Post, Pichai was ragged in college.
As bizarre as it may sound, it is true that the new CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, had once advised a friend to not take up a job at Google. However, later Pichai was more open to the idea of working with the company and the world knows Pichai’s career graph since then.
