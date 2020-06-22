From complete lockdown to live telecast: SC releases full list of Rath Yatra guidelines for Odisha's Puri

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India modified an earlier decision to allow the annual Rath Yatra to take place in Odisha's Puri district. The decision that has been welcomed by the state government however comes with several guidelines that are to be followed.
As per the list of guidelines shared by CNN News's Utkarsh Anand in a tweet, the city of Puri would be sealed for the period of the Rath Yatra. As per the apex court, all entry points, including airports, railway stations, bus stands, and the like would be closed. Additionally the city of Puri would be under a curfew, beginning from 8 pm on Monday. This would be in place "on all the days and during all the time when Rath Yatra chariots are taken in procession".
"During the period of curfew no one would be allowed to come out of their houses or their places of residence, such as, hotels, lodging houses, etc," the apex court decreed.
For the uninitiated, the annual Rath Yatra festival will be taking place on June 23 this year. While there is usually a grand celebrations with thousands thronging to Puri to witness the chariots carrying Lord Jagannath and his siblings make their way to their aunt's house, this year, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it will be a rather subdued occasion.
The Supreme Court had initially prohibited the event, following which there had been many intervening applications filed seeking modification of its earlier order.
According to the guidelines released by the apex court, each chariot "shall be pulled by not more than 500 persons". Each of these individuals would first be tested for COVID-19. They shall be permitted to pull the chariot only if they test negative.
"Each of those who is engaged in pulling the chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra," the SC order said.
Additionally, it has mandated that there be an interval of one hour between two chariots.
"We are informed that certain rituals are associated with the Rath Yatra. We direct that only such persons shall be associated with the rituals who have been found to have tested negative and shall maintain social distancing," the Supreme Court noted.
The apex court had said that the primary responsibility for ensuring the Rath Yatra was conducted as per the official norms would lie with the Committee in-charge of Puri Jagannath Temple Administration. Additionally, those designated by the State Government for conduct of the Rath Yatra would also bear responsibility.
"The rituals and the Rath Yatra shall be freely covered by the visual media. The State Government shall allow TV cameras to be installed at such places as may be found necessary by the TV crew," the SC said, adding that the bare minimum number of people shall be allowed to participate in rituals.
"The State Government shall maintain a record containing details of all those who have been allowed to participate in the Rath Yatra or the rituals connected therewith along with details of their medical conditions after testing," the SC added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)