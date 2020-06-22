From complete lockdown to live telecast: SC releases full list of Rath Yatra guidelines for Odisha's Puri

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India modified an earlier decision to allow the annual Rath Yatra to take place in Odisha's Puri district. The decision that has been welcomed by the state government however comes with several guidelines that are to be followed.

As per the list of guidelines shared by CNN News's Utkarsh Anand in a tweet, the city of Puri would be sealed for the period of the Rath Yatra. As per the apex court, all entry points, including airports, railway stations, bus stands, and the like would be closed. Additionally the city of Puri would be under a curfew, beginning from 8 pm on Monday. This would be in place "on all the days and during all the time when Rath Yatra chariots are taken in procession".

"During the period of curfew no one would be allowed to come out of their houses or their places of residence, such as, hotels, lodging houses, etc," the apex court decreed.