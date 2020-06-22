SC modifies order to allow Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri; CM Naveen Patnaik chairs preparatory meeting

Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court had modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.
Rath Yatra will be celebrated in various parts of India from June 23. While there are usually large processions that venture out with the chariots carrying Lord Jagannath and his siblings, this year, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, some events have been cancelled, while others will be carried out without any public attendance.
Following the initial supreme court order, there had been several intervening applications filed seeking modification of its earlier order of staying the event. The court however had noted that the Odisha government could stop the Rath Yatra or the festivities if they felt that things were getting out of hand.
To discuss the same, Odisha Chief Miniter Naveen Patnaik on Monday chaired a Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at 5 pm.
News agency ANI quoted state minister Arun Kumar Sahoo to add that the Odisha government had welcomed the decision of the apex court.
"On behalf of devotees of Lord Jagannath, Govt of Odisha welcomes this decision of Supreme Court. All guidelines will be followed strictly. It's our duty to look after how Rath Yatra can be conducted peacefully and safely," he was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from agencies)
