SC modifies order to allow Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri; CM Naveen Patnaik chairs preparatory meeting

Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court had modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to COVID-19.

Rath Yatra will be celebrated in various parts of India from June 23. While there are usually large processions that venture out with the chariots carrying Lord Jagannath and his siblings, this year, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, some events have been cancelled, while others will be carried out without any public attendance.