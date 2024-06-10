From Acting To Legislating, 5 Indian Celebrities Who Transformed Into Political Powerhouse

In the current election cycle, a notable number of actors from various Indian film industries, including Bollywood, Mollywood, and Tollywood, are entering the political scene. Bollywood's glamorous aura is now prominently reflected in the Indian political landscape. Over the years, numerous actors have successfully made the transition from the silver screen to political office. Here are a few actor-turned-politicians who have not only achieved fame through their acting careers but also through their significant political contributions and popularity.



J. Jayalalitha

Jayalalitha began her film career after completing secondary school, starring in 130 films between 1964 and 1980. In 1982, she joined the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and gradually rose to a senior position within the party. By 1983, she had secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Following the death of the party leader MGR, Jayalalitha assumed leadership of the AIADMK. Her party won the 1991 assembly elections, marking the start of her first term as Chief Minister, which lasted until 1996. She subsequently served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2001, from 2002 to 2006, from 2011 to 2014, and again in 2016.

Hema Malini

Known as the "Dream Girl," Hema Malini is a prominent actor who has appeared in over 100 primarily Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut as the lead actress in "Sapno Ka Saudagar." Hema Malini entered politics with the BJP and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2003 and 2011. In 2014, she contested and won the Lok Sabha election from Mathura, defeating RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over 330,743 votes. She continued her political success by winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mathura and has secured her seat again in this election, representing the BJP.

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher made her film debut in 1983 with the Punjabi feature film "Aasra Pyar Da." She later hosted three television shows, beginning with the short-lived "Purush Kshetra" on Zee TV. Throughout her film career, she has received two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Award nominations. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh in May 2014 and won re-election from the same constituency in 2019.

Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan made his acting debut in 2011 alongside Kangana Ranaut in the Hindi movie "Miley Naa Miley Hum." He later entered politics, winning the 2014 elections for the Lok Janshakti Party in the Jamui constituency. Paswan was elected as a member of the 16th Lok Sabha in the 2014 Indian general election from Jamui, Bihar. This year, he won from the Hajipur constituency and has been sworn in as a member of the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

Jaya Bacchan

Jaya Bachchan made her film debut in 1963 as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's "Mahanagar." She went on to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in several notable films, including "Zanjeer" (1973), "Abhimaan" (1973), "Chupke Chupke" (1975), "Mili" (1975), and "Sholay" (1975). Bachchan entered politics and was first elected as a Member of Parliament for the Samajwadi Party in 2004, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha until March 2006.

She secured a second term from June 2006 to July 2010, and was re-elected in 2012 and again in 2018, continuing to serve under the Samajwadi Party.