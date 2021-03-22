From 50 lakh jobs to separate Agri budget: Highlights of BJP's manifesto for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

• 50 lakhs new employment opportunities will be created.

• Fishermen assistance of Rs. 6000 per year would be provided like its being provided for farmers.

• Tamil Nadu will be made Number 1 state in South India in Ease of Doing Business.

• 12 Lakh acres of Panchami Land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu

• The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

• Total prohibition will be implemented in the state

• Free two-wheeler driving license will be issued to girls aged between 18 and 23.

• Free Tablets will be provided to 8th and 9th grade students

• Separate Budget for Agriculture

• All essential commodities that are distributed through Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System will be delivered to homes directly for all electronic ration card holders

• Government Multi-specialty hospitals will be established at all district headquarters in the state and treatment will be provided free of cost

• Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022

• Sand mining will be banned for 5 years to prevent the erosion of riverbeds and improve ground water table. During this time, import of sand for construction will be allowed

• Chennai Corporation will be divided into 3 municipal corporations similar to New Delhi

• Legislative Council will be revived again in Tamil Nadu to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process