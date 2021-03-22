Tamil Nadu: AIADMK's Kadambur Raju cries murder attempt after AMMK cadres burst crackers next to his car

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcast Kadambur Raju believes that a conspiracy is being done to kill him ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. Kadambur has alleged that AMMK cadres are afraid of his victory and hence tried to "kill him" by bursting firecrackers next to his car.

On Sunday (March 21) the AIADMK minister was campaigning in Kovilpatti and AMMK cadres allegedly burst crackers next to his vehicle read a India Today report. The minister said that it was a 'near miss' situation as his vehicle could have easily caught fire due to the crackers.

Sharing details of the incident, the minister alleged, "I was travelling alone in my car for campaigning to avoid any unnecessary issue. At that point, they (AMMK workers) blocked my car with their vehicles. Then they burst a 5000 garland cracker right next to my car. They could have burst it after two minutes but they deliberately burst cracker as I was passing, almost setting my car on flames with me inside. My life could have been lost."