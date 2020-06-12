Fresh case filed against Vinod Dua by Himachal Pradesh Police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that prima facie, there is no allegation that any adverse consequences, in terms of enmity, hatred or ill-will, much less any violence or breach of peace, occurred as a consequence of Dua's webcast.

The observations came in while the court was hearing a petition filed by the journalist seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly "spreading rumours and misinformation regarding the riots. The plea states that the FIR against Dua "smacks of biasedness" and is "mala fide."

Dua, in his plea, has stated that the said FIR registered against him is a proof of "political vendetta" and is nothing but an attempt to stifle free speech "guaranteed to him under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India".

The Delhi Police had on last Friday registered an FIR against the senior journalist alleging that through a video uploaded by him, he was deliberately spreading rumours and misinformation about the sensitive issue of Delhi riots.

The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) etc. registered pursuant to a complaint filed by BJP leader Naveen Kumar who accused the journalist of 'spreading fake news' through 'The Vinod Dua Show' on YouTube.

