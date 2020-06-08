'Brazen attack on free speech and fair comment': Editors Guild issues statement on FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua

The Editors Guild of India on Monday issued a statement on the FIR against veteran journalist Vinod Dua and said that it was "a brazen attack on his free speech and fair comment".

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned by the growing tendency among the police in various states to take cognisance of frivolous charges against journalists and convert them into a First Investigation Report (FIR)," they wrote.

The Guild said that the FIR against Dua was "an instrument of harassment setting off a process that is itself a punishment.

"The Guild unequivocally condemns this practice and urges the police to respect Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms rather than behave in the manner that raises questions on its independence," they added.