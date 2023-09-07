French President Emmanuel Macron To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi After G20 Summit On Sept 10

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to engage in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to take the form of a lunch, on the September 10. This meeting will follow the conclusion of the G20 Summit in India.

France has underscored the significance of the G20 Summit in India as an opportunity to advance joint efforts in tackling major global challenges. This announcement came on Tuesday, coinciding with President Emmanuel Macron's confirmed participation in the summit.

Macron's Participation and Post-Summit Plans

President Macron's office has confirmed his travel plans, stating that he will join the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Following the summit, he will embark on a bilateral visit to Bangladesh.

The summit will facilitate President Macron's ongoing discussions with leaders from across the globe. These discussions aim to address and mitigate the risks associated with the fragmentation of the world.

Following Up on the Paris Agreement

Macron's office has emphasized that the G20 Summit will also serve as a platform to build upon the outcomes of the New Global Financial Pact summit held in Paris the previous June.

This initiative led to the establishment of the Paris agenda for people and the planet, offering a framework for collective action to balance poverty alleviation with environmental protection.

A Powerful Collective of Nations

The G20, consisting of member countries representing approximately 85 percent of global GDP, over 75 percent of global trade, and around two-thirds of the world's population, continues to play a pivotal role in addressing pressing global issues.