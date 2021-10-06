Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 6, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 6, 2021:

1. Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Conspiracy by minister, son, states FIR by UP farmers; MoS Ajay Mishra issues denial - Here is all you need to know

Lakhimpur Kheri: The FIR, based on complaint by farmers, against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, states "The act (mowing down the farmers) was a well-planned conspiracy by minister and his son". Ajay Mishra drove into the gathering of protesting farmers, gun blazing, in which one farmer died, reads the FIR, as per a report by NDTV.

Ashish Mishra, who has been accused of murder and negligence in the FIR, is yet to be arrested. The police have attributed the delay to their being preoccupied with multiple issues including "negotiations with farmers, postmortems and cremations".

2. Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder; fuel prices up

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

A 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 899.50 in Mumbai.

In September, oil marketing companies had raised the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25. In August, the price was hiked by Rs 25 .

3. Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to reopen on October 7 - Here are the rules you need to follow

Famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai will reopen on Thursday, October 7, for devotees, reported news agency ANI.

All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust's app, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust told ANI. Only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

"The devotees will have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing mask etc. The devotees will be allowed inside the temple only after checking temperature using the thermal scanner," Adesh Bandekar, President of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, told news agency ANI.

He also said that the registration of devotees on the app will begin on October 6 at 12 pm. "Thereafter, every Thursday, the app will accept the registration for the ensuing week," he added.

4. Pandora Papers explained: How the super-rich use tax loopholes to squirrel away their wealth

“Pandora Papers" explains a trove of confidential documents outlining how global elites squirrel away their wealth to evade tax. Comprising of around 12 million documents, the data was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a Washington, DC-based think tank that collaborated with media organisations from around the globe to publish details of the leaked information.

As well as giving an insight into the wealth of world leaders, former presidents and prime ministers, the Pandora Papers reveal how tax havens – including in the the US – are used to hide money from tax authorities. Taxation expert Beverly Moran of Vanderbilt University walked The Conversation through three takeaways from the leaked documents.

5. Sensex, Nifty plunge on weak Asian market cues; realty, metal, auto stocks lead fall

The benchmark indices were in the red at end of trading session on October 6. At close, the Sensex was down 555.15 points or 0.93 percent at 59,189.73. The broader Nifty was down 176.30 points or 0.99 percent at 17,646. About 1291 shares have advanced, 1754 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major losers on the Nifty. Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, UPL, Britannia Industries and HDFC Bank were among major gainers.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities said, "After making a high of 17,884 , Nifty closed negative at 17,646 down by 176 points. Such movements around the all-time high is not a good sign for traders in long positions. If Nifty is not able to close above 17,950 levels in the next few trading sessions, it may correct to its support range of 17,480-17,520," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:10 PM IST