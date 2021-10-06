Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder; fuel prices up

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices.

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

A 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 899.50 in Mumbai.

In September, oil marketing companies had raised the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25. In August, the price was hiked by Rs 25 .

Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday surged to all-time high levels as rates were hiked again after international oil prices hit the highest mark since 2014.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol jumped to Rs 108.96 per litre on Wednesday. Diesel price also increased in the city by 37 paise per litre to reach Rs 99.17 a litre, the highest among metros.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

In Delhi, petrol prices were increased by 30 paise from Rs 102.64 per litre to Rs 102.94 per litre, whereas diesel has become dearer by 35 paise from Rs 91.07 per litre to Rs 91.42 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 100.49 and diesel at Rs 95.93 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.65 and diesel Rs 94.53 per litre.

International oil prices rallied to a near seven-year high following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:26 AM IST