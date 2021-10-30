Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 30, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 30, 2021:

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison, his 'home' since October 8, at 11 am and got into a waiting car, which reached his actual home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am. Outside Mannat, fans across all ages, children, college students and even elderly couple, had showed up to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. The lane to Mannat's entrance was jam-packed with crowds. Police and Shah Rukh Khan's private security had to clear the area for Aryan's car to move smoothly.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics, and also accused the grand old party of not taking decisions. Apparently targeting the BJP-led central government, she said there was enough of Delhi's 'dadagiri' (bullying). Addressing group of media persons in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit to the coastal state, where Assembly polls are due early next year, Banerjee also said that the country is suffering as the Congress could not take decisions. TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to Goa that will go to Assembly polls early next year, had lunch at a roadside eatery at a village and then travelled on two-wheeler taxi for around five kilometres. Gandhi arrived in the state on today morning. After addressing the fishermen in South Goa, Gandhi ate lunch at a roadside eatery at Bambolim village on the Panaji-Margao highway. He was accompanied by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat. Earlier, while interacting with a group of fishermen in South Goa's Velsao village, Gandhi said the BJP believes in spreading anger, hatred and division, while the Congress spreads love and unites people.

The Maharashtra BJP today announced that it will be holding a state-wide agitation on November 1 to protest the state government's failure to address the woes of farmers, who suffered losses due to excess rainfall. Speaking to reporters, the party's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said BJP leaders have decided to register their protest by wearing black bands on their shoulders in public places. "The party has decided to register its protest on Monday by sporting black bands in public places. Local leaders will submit a memorandum of demands at concerned government offices," Upadhye said. The state BJP is appalled at the MVA government's insensitivity, as lakhs of farmers have lost their crops, soil and livelihood due to excess rainfall, he said.

Seven legislators - one from the BJP and six suspended from the BSP - joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh today in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, who hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also claimed the BJP and the Congress "are the same''. "The people of the state are so agitated that the BJP will be wiped out in the coming days and Bhajpa pariwar (BJP family) will appear as Bhaagta Pariwar (runaway family)," the SP chief said while taunting the ruling party over its MLA Rakesh Rathore's desertion and indicating that some others from the BJP were also in touch with him in the poll-bound state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:27 PM IST