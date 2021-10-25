Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 25, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 25 2021:

1. Watch video: PM Narendra Modi launches 'PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission' - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his constituency. According to PMO, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is in addition to the National Health Mission.

2. 'My father is Hindu and my mother was Muslim': Sameer Wankhede after 'slanderous attacks' by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Hours after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik shared a document of NCB's Sameer Wankhede on Twitter, the officer has said that he belongs to a multi-religious and secular family and publishing his personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of his family privacy. In a press release that has been issued today, Wankhede said, "I belong to the multi-religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and an invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik."

3. Watch video: Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch as counter-terrorism operation enters 15th day

Indian Army's counter-terrorism operation in the Bhata Dhurian forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch continued on Monday, reported news agency ANI. According to ANI, heavy firing and explosions were reported from the encounter site in the Bhata-Durian area. The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes in Surankote and Mendhar on October 11 and 14, entered the 15th day on Monday. On Sunday, one terrorist, associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in the encounter, two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire during the search operations.

4. Amidst uproar over alleged corruption by NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Ananya Panday to skip summon today

Amidst the uproar after the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, actress Ananya Pandey won’t be appearing before NCB office for questioning. As per the update by ANI, she has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. The agency has accepted her request and will tissue her fresh summons for another date. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday had summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the third round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case.

5. Sensex, Nifty reverse 4-day losing streak on selective buying support; ICICI Bank zooms around 11% on strong Q2 numbers

The stock markets were volatile and non-directional intra-day, but Nifty found support near 18,000, which helped indices to reverse losses. The Sensex was up 145.43 points or 0.24 percent at 60967.05. The broader Nifty was up 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18125.40. About 971 shares have advanced, 2276 shares declined, and 174 shares are unchanged. Among major Nifty gainers today were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ONGC, JSW Steel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. BPCL, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were among the losers.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:25 PM IST