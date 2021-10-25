Watch video: Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch as counter-terrorism operation enters 15th day

Indian Army's counter-terrorism operation in the Bhata Dhurian forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch continued on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, heavy firing and explosions were reported from the encounter site in the Bhata-Durian area.

The operation, which saw nine Army personnel losing their lives in separate ambushes in Surankote and Mendhar on October 11 and 14, entered the 15th day on Monday.

On Sunday, one terrorist, associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in the encounter, two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire during the search operations.

A police spokesperson told PTI that two policemen and an Army jawan along with a prisoner Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were injured in firing by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forest on Sunday morning.

Counter-terrorism operation by the Army was launched in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar on the evening of October 14, which was initiated after five Army personnel were killed during an encounter with terrorists in the area.

Indian Army special forces have been deployed to search and target small groups of terrorists hiding in the thick forests there. Nine Army soldiers have lost their lives in these operations so far, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

