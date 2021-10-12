Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 12, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 12, 2021:

1. Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for cinema halls, theatres - All you need to know

After more than one and a half years, cinemas theatres and open-air programmes in Maharashtra are set to resume later this month. The state government on Tuesday released SOPs outlining the precautionary measures that meet to be taken.

As per the SOP, the occupancy of the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes cannot be more than 50% of the total capacity and must ensure adequate social distancing.

The circular from the government also makes it clear that the cinema halls can indeed open from October 22.

2. India gets second COVID-19 vaccine for children as nod for Covaxin for all above 2 years of age

India on Tuesday got its second COVID-19 vaccine for children as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was approved for those aged above two years. While Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D had previously received approved approval for all individuals aged 12 and above, this is the first jab to cater to younger children.

With the Zydus jab yet to become publicly available, this is also the first vaccine that can be used for children almost immediately. The details of the rollout plan however are yet to be disclosed.

The homegrown vaccine is yet to secure approval from the World Health Organisation, with officials insisting that a decision would be coming shortly. According to reports, India's Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 has granted emergency usage approval to the jab.

3. Watch Video: From triple talaq laws to maternity leave - PM Modi highlights govt efforts during 28th NHRC Foundation Day program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 28th NHRC Foundation Day program, highlighting various programs undertaken by the government. Human rights, he opined, should not be only about rights, but also duties. He also spoke about various steps taken in recent years - from from laws against triple talaq to providing paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to career women - that have been implemented to safeguard human rights.

"Even after Independence, our constitution gave a new perspective on equality to the world. In the past decades, the world has been distracted so many times but India remained committed to its principles," Modi noted.

"Nation is going ahead with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. In a way, it also works on basic principle of ensuring human rights for all. If Govt starts a scheme and it benefits only a few, it'll raise the issue of rights. That is why we are going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of all schemes," he added.

4. Coal crisis: Supply adequate says Pralhad Joshi even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office likely to review situation today, say sources

New Delhi: It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office may review the coal supply situation today, say sources, as an energy crisis threatens to cause widespread blackouts in India.

Union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that India had a record coal supply and the Coal India and Coal Ministry are making full efforts to meet the demand. Coal India Limited currently has 22 days' stock of coal, he added amid concerns over blackout in several states.

"Yesterday 1.95 million tonnes of coal was supplied which is a record till date. We will continue to increase the supply of coal at a fast pace. We are hopeful that after the end of monsoon, the supply of coal will improve rapidly," Joshi said.

5. Markets shrug off intra-day volatility as Sensex rebounds in late trade to end at fresh closing high

The markets closed higher on October 12 (Tuesday). At close, the Sensex was up 148.53 points or 0.25 perent at 60,284.31. The Nifty was up 46.00 points or 0.26 percent at 17,992.00. About 1m664 shares have advanced, 1m483 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

Stocks such as Titan Company, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and Hindalco were among the major gainers on the Nifty. HCL Technologies, HDFC Life, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Shree Cement were among the big losers.

On the sectoral front, auto, FMCG, metal and PSU Bank indices rose 1-3 percent, while IT index lost nearly 1 percent. BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices ended in the green.

