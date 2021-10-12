e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra government SOPs for cinema theatres: 50% occupancy; no food and drinks inside screening
Mumbai

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for cinema halls, theatres - All you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
After more than one and a half years, cinemas theatres and open air programmes in Maharashtra are set to resume later this month. The state government on Tuesday released SOPs outlining the precautionary measures that meet to be taken. As per the SOP, the occupancy of the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes cannot be more than 50% of the total capacity and must ensure adequate social distancing.

Further details awaited.

