Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for cinema halls, theatres - All you need to know

After more than one and a half years, cinemas theatres and open air programmes in Maharashtra are set to resume later this month. The state government on Tuesday released SOPs outlining the precautionary measures that meet to be taken. As per the SOP, the occupancy of the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes cannot be more than 50% of the total capacity and must ensure adequate social distancing.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:43 AM IST