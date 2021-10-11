Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 11, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 11, 2021:

Road transport services were affected and most of the shops remained closed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra today in the wake of the statewide bandh called by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed the bandh was "100 per cent" successful. The opposition BJP in Maharashtra claimed it was a state government-sponsored bandh and was unwarranted. However, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said the bandh, which began at midnight, and the state government had no connection with the protest, which was called by the ruling parties.

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said. The operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists, a Defence spokesman said. He said the ultras opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to the JCO and four other ranks. All the five soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

The CBI today conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations in connection with the leak of confidential documents related to the preliminary enquiry against him on allegations of corruption, officials said today. A team of CBI officials reached the residence of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai this morning with necessary warrants, they said. The CBI on September 2 had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and its own sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari for allegedly leaking confidential documents related to the preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh, they said.

A special court today directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on October 13 to a bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Special Judge V V Patil, hearing matters related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said it would hear the bail plea on Wednesday (October 13). Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 77 points to end at a record closing high of 60,136 on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. After scaling a new intraday high of 60,476.13 during the session, the 30-share Sensex closed 76.72 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 60,135.78. Similarly, the Nifty rose 50.75 points or 0.28 per cent to its all-time closing high of 17,945.95. Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, NTPC, SBI, M&M, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 04:27 PM IST