Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 10, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 10, 2022:

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to apprise it about the views on the issue of protection of interest of citizens till the colonial-era penal law on sedition is reconsidered by an appropriate forum. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of the Centre that said it has decided to "re-examine and reconsider" the sedition law by an "appropriate forum" and sought the response to a suggestion whether the filing of sedition cases in future be kept at abeyance till re-examination. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he would take instruction from the government and apprise the bench on Wednesday. It sought a response on the issue saying "if future cases can be kept at abeyance till reconsideration is over".

A day after the rocket-propelled grenade attack on its Mohali-based intelligence wing headquarters, the Punjab Police today said it has leads and will solve the case soon. Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra after a meeting with senior officials told reporters that a projectile had hit the building and the explosive used in it seems to be TNT (trinitrotoluene). The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 on Monday night and the explosion shattered window panes. No one was injured in the incident. "There was nobody in the room when this incident occurred. The impact was on the wall," the DGP said. To a question on whether it was a terror attack, the DGP said whatever will come out in the investigation, "we will let you know".

Santoor virtuoso Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died today following a heart attack. He was 84. Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8.30 am at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai, his secretary Dinesh told news agency PTI. He had been active till the end and was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments. "He had a severe heart attack in the morning... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," a family source said. He is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit.

In a reprieve for BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed his arrest till July 6 in a case of allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. No coercive action will be taken against Bagga till July 6 when the case will come up for hearing next, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police, said after the court heard the matter. "During this (till July 6), investigation will continue, but if statement of Bagga is to be recorded (by Punjab Police) that will be done at his (Delhi) residence in presence of his lawyer..," he said referring to the order passed by Justice Anoop Chitkara.

Benchmark indices ended on a lower note today, marking their third straight session of decline, with the Sensex falling 106 points in highly volatile trade. The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85. During the day, it hit a high of 54,857.02 and a low of 54,226.33. The NSE Nifty declined 61.80 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 16,240.05. Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and ITC were among the major laggards. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC were among the gainers.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:29 PM IST