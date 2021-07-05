Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of July 5, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of July 5, 2021:

12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber today. The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote. Parab said during the period of suspension, the 12 legislators will not be allowed to enter the Legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur. Objecting to the decision, BJP members, led by Devendra Fadnavis, said the opposition would boycott the House proceedings.

Father Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old Jesuit priest and arguably the oldest Indian to be booked under terror charges for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence at Pune in Maharashtra, died at around 1.30 pm today at the Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. Swamy's Senior Advocate Mihir Desai informed the Bombay High Court judges Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N J. Jamdar of the development when his bail plea came up for hearing this afternoon. "Its with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Fr. Stan Swamy has passed away," a doctor treating him informed the court. He added that early on Saturday the 84-year old activist had suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today responded to fresh summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate seeking his appearance in a money laundering case. While the NCP leader reiterated his cooperation, he added that he would follow the orders of the court. Putting forth a multi-point clarification he also sought to dispel "any adverse impression and prejudice" that the department was "hell bent on creating" "adverse impression and prejudices" against him. Deshmukh, who was summoned to the ED office today skipped appearing at the investigation agency's office again. He wrote a letter to ED Assistant Director Tassine Sultan to inform that he has approached the Supreme Court in the matter to ensure that the investigation against him is within the ambit of the procedure established by law.

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress today met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum alleging 'impropriety concerning the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta' and sought his removal. After the meeting, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "We ask for the immediate removal of the SG on the grounds of gross misconduct and impropriety." She alleged that on July 1, the Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met with the Home Minister at his residence and immediately proceeded to the home of the Solicitor-General. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, another TMC MP alleged that the meeting was a case of conflict of interest and against the rules.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 395 points today, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35. State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Titan were among the laggards.