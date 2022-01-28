Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 28, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 28, 2022:

The Supreme Court today quashed the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. The apex court delivered its verdict on the pleas filed by the 12 BJP MLAs. "In conclusion, we have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and the impugned resolution suspending these members beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon session held in July 2021 is non-est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantially illegal and irrational," a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said. "The impugned resolution is thus declared to be ineffective in law in so far as the period beyond the stated session in which the resolution came to be passed," the bench said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said that Maharashtra government's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets will help double farmer's income. "Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income. BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," Raut said. Meanwhile, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has welcomed the decision. FRTWA President Viren Shah said that it will help increase business in supermarkets. In a significant decision on Thursday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government permitted all supermarkets and walk-in stores to sell wine manufactured in the state as part of its new wine policy.

Trinamool Congress Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro today announced his withdrawal as a TMC candidate from Goa's Fatorda constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls. "I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman advocate. That has been the policy of the party - to empower the women," said Luizinho Faleiro. He said that he had consulted the party leaders before stepping down as Fatorda's candidate. "I've taken this decision after consulting our party's national chairman because I would like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well," he said. The TMC's new candidate for the Fatorda constituency is Seoula Avilia Vas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi never fails to honour India's diverse culture with his different sartorial choices that he opts to sport on special occasions. To address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally, he opted to wear a turban with a red badge hackle today. As a token of respect, PM Modi sported the signature bottle green coloured turban with red badge hackle clipped to his headgear as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents at Cariappa Ground in Delhi. The red coloured badge hackle is a clipped feather plume that is decorated on the NCC military headdress and is the most significant part of the NCC uniform. Addressing the rally, he lauded the National Cadet Corps for their contribution to the country.

After a gap-up opening, the index made an intraday high at 17,373.50 level but later in the second half of the session profit booking has been seen from a higher level as index wiped out early gains. Bank Nifty closed the session at 37,689.40 level with a loss of 292.70 points At closing bell, the benchmark Sensex was down 76.71 points or 0.13 percent at 57,200.23. The broader Nifty shed 5.50 points or 0.03 percent at 17,104.70. Among the sectors, the Nifty Auto and Banking indices were under pressure while the Nifty IT & Pharma were among the top gainers. Among major losers were Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv. NTPC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ITC, and Wipro were among major gainers at the closing bell.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:32 PM IST