Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 26, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 26, 2022:

The Russian armed forces have established full control over the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing today. Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry said that the Russian military had entered Melitopol without meeting resistance. "On the evening of February 25, after an amphibious landing near the locality of Azovske (Ukraine), Russian units marched and, without meeting resistance, entered Melitopol," the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster reported. However, the Russian claim that it has taken Melitopol has been denied by the UK Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, who said he did not recognise the reports and said the Russian invasion plan was running "nowhere near" to schedule. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, James Heappey said that aims to take key Ukrainian cities had not been successful.

Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish soccer federation president said today. Cezary Kulesza made the announcement on Twitter and indicated Poland was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA. "No more words, time to act!" Kulesza wrote, saying the move was prompted by the "escalation of the aggression." Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, the nation's all-time leading scorer, immediately responded to say it's the "right decision!" "I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues," the Bayern Munich star said on Twitter. "Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

Pune police have registered a case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping, an official said today. Shukla, who is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad, was former police commissioner of Pune. "A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping. She was booked under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act," the official said.

With an intention to disrupt the peace maintained in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani drone on Wednesday dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, and ammunition in the region, and for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment, said the police. Speaking to the media, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, "A Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment." "They (Pakistan) want to disrupt the peace maintained here for a long time. We are analyzing it to see what is it, its uses, and what harm it could have done," the DGP said. Further, Singh in his statement said that the narcotics and weapons are being sent to the region so that sale proceeds of narcotics can be used to fund terrorism.

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has decided to withdraw coverage for shipments to Russia with effect from February 25, which is a huge setback for exporters, industry body FIEO said today. Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ECGC in a communication said ''based on the near-term commercial outlook, it has been decided to modify the country risk classification of Russia under the short-term and medium-and-long term with effect from February 25.'' Revising its underwriting policy on Russia, ECGC, a government-owned entity, has now put that country in the Restricted Cover Category (RCC-I) from the earlier 'open cover' category.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:22 PM IST