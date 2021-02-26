Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 26, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of February 26, 2021:

A 'threat letter' along with explosive materials was found from the car near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday. "The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR into the incident, the offence was registered against an unknown accused.



Activist Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from Punjab, was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court today. Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. On February 11, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary had urged the National Women Commission (NCW) to immediate intervene for releasing Kaur, whose medical examination conducted after her arrest revealed injuries on her body and private parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports. Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2. "This is a step towards making India's presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports," he said in a virtual address.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's security cover remains intact with 63 people assigned to guard him. The statement comes after reports surfaced claiming Delhi CM's Z-plus security had been pared down. Giving the details, Delhi Police PRO informed, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been provided Z-plus security by the Delhi Police, which comprises pilot, escort, close protection team, house guard, spotters, search and frisking staff, etc. in the form of 47 plain-clothed security personnel and 16 uniformed CRPF personnel."

The BSE benchmark Sensex nosedived about 1,940 points to settle just above the 49,000-level today, tracking massive sell-offs in world equities after a rout in global bond markets spooked investors. The 30-share BSE index ended with a loss of 1,939.32 points or 3.80 per cent at 49,099.99. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plunged 568.20 points or 3.76 per cent to close the session at 14,529.15.