Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 31, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 31, 2021:

1. Ayodhya to get new railway station by March 2022, design inspired by Ram Mandir

A new station is being constructed, anticipating an increase in devotees and visitors, once the massive temple of Lord Ram opens its doors for public. The revamped railway station - inspired by Ram Mandir design - is a Rs 126-crore project, is expected to be completed by March 2022 with improved connectivity. According to reports, the railway station is being readied to handle around 15,000 passengers a day in place of the current footfall of 4,000. In the second phase, the passenger handling capacity of the station is likely to be further increased to 75,000-10,00,000 passengers a day.

2. IT department raid at Samajwadi Party's MLC Pushpraj Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain Pampi in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Friday. The Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter handle that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided. It said party chief Akhilesh Yadav had just called a press conference in Kannauj and hence the "BJP government" launched the raids. "As soon as respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started searches at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP!," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

3. PM Modi to visit Meerut on Jan 2, to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut on January 2, 2022, and lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1 pm. According to Prime Minister's Office, the University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is to inculcate sporting culture and to establish world-class sporting infrastructure across the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision.

4. Ludhiana court blast: NIA registers case against SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani for attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the prime suspect in the December 23 Ludhiana court blast. NIA registered a case against some "Khalistani elements" and member of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani, sources told news agency ANI. The anti-terror agency registered the case late on Thursday following orders received from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

5. Market bids adieu to 2021 with strong gains as benchmark indices surge nearly 1% on all-round buying

The stock market bid adieu to Year 2021 with a robust performance. After a positive opening, the index continued its upside momentum and made an intraday high at 17,400.80 level and managed to close the session at with a gain of 150.10 points. Bank Nifty closed the session at 35,481.70 level with a gain of 418 points. On the sectoral front, all the indices managed to close on a green note while, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were the top gainers. Stocks like Hindalco, Titan, Tata Motors, and Ultra Cement were the top gainers while NTPC, Cipla, Powergrid, and Coal India were prime laggards. At close, the Sensex was up 459.50 points or 0.80 percent at 58,253.82. The broader Nifty was up 150 points or 0.87 percent at 17,354. About 2,335 shares have advanced, 947 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:04 PM IST