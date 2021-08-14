Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of August 14, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of August 13, 2021:

1. A week on, Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle after suspending it for tweeting pic with Delhi rape victim's kin

Twitter restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's handle Saturday, a week after temporarily suspending his account, but not before the principal opposition party accused it of bias.

Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. Twitter deemed it violation of its rules.

Sources said the Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored.

"Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been unlocked," a party functionary said, adding the accounts of some of the leaders have also been restored.

2. 'It will not be good for them': Taliban warns India on any military role in Afghanistan; appreciates capacity-building efforts by Indian govt

Appreciating India's humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan such as building the Salma Dam, roads, and other infrastructure projects in the country, the Taliban has asked India to refrain from playing a military role in Afghanistan.

Speaking to ANI, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban Suhail Shaheen said, "What do you mean by military role? If they come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence. I think that will not be good for them, they have seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries. So it is an open book for them. And about their help to the Afghan people or national projects, I think that is something which is appreciated." India has been assisting Afghanistan in capacity building, whether it is parliament, schools, roads or dams. India has infused more than USD 2 billion in assistance to Afghanistan.

3. On eve of Independence Day, Centre announces medals of honour for 1,380 police personnel

The Centre on Saturday released a list of 1,380 Police personnel who have been honoured with gallantry and distinguished services awards have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021.

J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amar Deep has been awarded with the highest gallantry award- PPMG, while the Head Constable late Kale Sunil Dattatraya of CRPF has been given PPMG posthumously.

A total of 662 police personnel will receive Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 628 personnel will be feliciated with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and 662 will get for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM). Besides, 88 personnel will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) on 75th I-Day.

4. August 14 to now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, announces PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that August 14th will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people for Independence.

He added that the day will remind us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

The partition era in 1947 is known as one of the darkest periods in the history of India. The division had displaced hundreds of thousands of Hindus and Muslims. It was accompanied by religious riots and had also resulted in mass murders, rapes, loot and other horrifying memories.

5. Afghanistan: As Taliban nears Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani addresses nation; says will not allow 'imposed war' on Afghans

As the Taliban militants captured Warsaj district, the last bastion of the Afghan government in Takhar province and further consolidated their position in the country's northern region, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the country today.

As per the report by Tolo News, President Ghani said that he will not allow "the imposed war" on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.

He delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday, his first public appearance in days following a major Taliban advance.

"I assure you that as your president my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of the people," he added.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:16 PM IST