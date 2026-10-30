FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Six Feared Dead In Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash, India Routed By NZ In 4th T20I'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Uttarakhand: 6 Feared Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Joshimath, Search Operation Underway

Meanwhile, two helicopters have been deployed to carry out a search operation in the area. Further details about the crash, the identities of those on board and possible casualties are awaited. (Read More...)

#BREAKING First visuals from the helicopter crashsite near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli districtThe Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter was returning from Badrinath to Dehradun with six people aboard, including the pilotCM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the crash and ordered those injured to be airlifted for advanced treatment. Rescue operations underway — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 30, 2026

2. IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs As Hosts Humiliate Shreyas Iyer & Co

A sensational century from Glenn Phillips set the tone as New Zealand clinched their first win of the T20I series on Friday. Phillips' hundred was well supported by Michael Bracewell who scored a half-century of his own as the hosts plundered 259/7. (Read more...)

Equalling his own record ✍️ Glenn Phillips lights up Eden Park with his third T20I century and the joint fastest for New Zealand, equalling his 46-ball ton against the West Indies at Bay Oval in 2020 💥 https://t.co/KHc852x3pp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 30, 2026

3. EC Extends SIR Deadline In Maharashtra & 4 Other States; Final Rolls On Nov 30, Delhi's On Dec 22

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the SIR electoral roll revision timeline in Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana. Final electoral rolls will be published on November 30 in five states/UTs and December 22 in Delhi. (Read more...)

4. DGCA Grants Approval To Air India Flying Training Academy In Maharashtra's Amravati; Operations To Begin Soon

The project, being developed jointly by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and Tata Group-owned Air India, is around 95 per cent complete, with all 34 training aircraft having arrived at the airport. (Read more...)

5. Punjab Cop Caught Red-Handed 'Consuming Chitta’ In Public In Mansa's Budhlada; Locals Block Road - VIDEO

Several political leaders and workers, along with local residents, joined the protest. Women participating in the demonstration alleged that some women in the area were involved in drug trafficking and claimed to have witnessed the ASI consuming chitta. (Read more...)