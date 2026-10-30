Punjab Police Caught 'Consuming Chitta’ In Public In Mansa's Budhlada; Locals Block Road - VIDEO

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was allegedly caught consuming a banned drug, commonly known as 'chitta', by locals in Budhlada town of Mansa district. The incident triggered protests, with angry residents accusing the police personnel of being involved in drug consumption and demanding strict action against him.

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The ASI has been identified as Sahajpreet Singh, who is undergoing training at Jahan Khelan and had reportedly come to Budhlada on duty. Following the incident, Budhlada Police conducted his dope test, which returned positive. A case has subsequently been registered at Budhlada police station, and further action has been initiated.

Protesters clash with police

Following the incident, police personnel attempted to take the ASI into custody, triggering a confrontation with some residents. The police later took him to a nearby automobile showroom to protect him from the agitated crowd. However, protesters vandalised the showroom's glass entrance and staged a demonstration at the ITI Chowk, blocking the road and demanding strict action against the officer.

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Several political leaders and workers, along with local residents, joined the protest. Women participating in the demonstration alleged that some women in the area were involved in drug trafficking and claimed to have witnessed the ASI consuming chitta.

Police confirm positive dope test

Senior Superintendent of Police-level officials were not mentioned, but SP Narinder Singh reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters. He confirmed that the ASI was undergoing training at Jahan Khelan, that his dope test had returned positive and that a case had been registered against him.

The showroom owner also condemned the alleged conduct of the police officer and demanded action against him. The situation remained tense, with Nihang Sikhs also reaching the spot.

Protests over other deaths in Mansa

The incident comes amid ongoing protests in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta and the mysterious death of small farmer Daljit Singh. Protesters in these cases have been demanding action against the accused and greater police accountability.