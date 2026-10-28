 Punjab Records 717 Stubble Burning Incidents, Tarn Taran Tops District Count With 318 Cases As Authorities Intensify Crackdown | Watch
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HomeIndiaPunjab Records 717 Stubble Burning Incidents, Tarn Taran Tops District Count With 318 Cases As Authorities Intensify Crackdown | Watch

Punjab Records 717 Stubble Burning Incidents, Tarn Taran Tops District Count With 318 Cases As Authorities Intensify Crackdown | Watch

Punjab recorded 717 stubble-burning incidents by October 27, with burning confirmed at 313 sites and enforcement actions underway. Tarn Taran reported the highest number at 318 incidents. A new farmer helpline has been launched to provide practical alternatives to crop residue burning.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Punjab Records 717 Stubble Burning Incidents, Tarn Taran Tops District Count With 318 Cases As Authorities Intensify Crackdown | Watch
Punjab Records 717 Stubble Burning Incidents, Tarn Taran Tops District Count With 318 Cases As Authorities Intensify Crackdown | Watch | X / IANS

Chandigarh: Over 700 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in Punjab, and 24 FIRs were registered, according to the recent report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

"Amidst the paddy harvesting season in Punjab, monitoring and enforcement actions are underway to curb incidents of stubble burning," officials said.

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According to a district-wise report by the PPCB up to October 27 (Tuesday), a total of 717 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in the state. Of these, officials inspected 664 locations, and stubble burning was confirmed at 313 sites.

The report shows Tarn Taran district leading with 318 incidents. In this district, 299 locations were inspected, and stubble burning was confirmed at 152 sites.

"Environmental compensation was imposed in 152 cases; the total amount imposed stands at Rs 7.80 lakh, of which Rs 2.65 lakh has been recovered. Additionally, 64 FIRs were registered, and 'red entries' (official adverse records) were made against 152 fields," the report showed.

In Amritsar, 154 incidents were recorded, officials said, adding that following inspections at 150 locations, stubble burning was confirmed at 75 sites.

The report noted that environmental compensation was imposed in 70 cases, with a total of Rs 3.35 lakh levied, of which Rs 2.85 lakh has been recovered. "In this district, 24 FIRs were registered, and 57 red entries were made; furthermore, 186 warning notices were issued," it showed.

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Additionally, Ferozepur recorded 42 incidents, Gurdaspur recorded 47, and Kapurthala recorded 46.

"Stubble burning was confirmed at 20 locations in Ferozepur, 17 in Gurdaspur, and 15 in Kapurthala," according to the report.

Meanwhile, with the paddy harvesting season underway and concerns over stubble burning growing, farmers across Punjab now have a dedicated helpline to seek practical solutions for managing crop residue without resorting to burning.

The Sanjha Mittar Farmer Support Centre, an initiative associated with Clean Air Punjab, AirCare Centre and Saanjh Punjab, has launched a telephone helpline, +91 79737 27514, which will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The helpline aims to address one of the biggest challenges confronting farmers during the harvesting season -- finding timely and affordable alternatives to burning paddy straw.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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