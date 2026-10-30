IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs As Hosts Humiliate Shreyas Iyer & Co

India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs |

India suffered their worst ever defeat to New Zealand in an abject performance in Auckland on Friday. New Zealand posted a mammoth 259/7 after a century from Glenn Phillips and a potent half-century from Michael Bracewell. In response, India's chase never got going.

Jacob Duffy wreaked havoc with a 4-wicket haul as the visitors were restricted to 172/9. The 87-run defeat is the biggest win Kiwis have registered against India in T20Is, bettering their 80-run effort from 2019.

Phillips' ton powers Kiwis to 259

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New Zealand posted a massive 259/7 against India in the fourth T20I in Auckland, powered by a stunning century from Glenn Phillips and a quickfire half-century from Michael Bracewell. Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and six fours, while Bracewell hammered 65 off just 25 deliveries.

India had made a good start with Mayank Yadav dismissing the top order but Phillips and Bracewell effectively batted India out of the contest.