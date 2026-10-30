 IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs As Hosts Humiliate Shreyas Iyer & Co
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IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs As Hosts Humiliate Shreyas Iyer & Co

A sensational century from Glenn Phillips set the tone as New Zealand clinched their first win of the T20I series on Friday. Phillips' hundred was well supported by Michael Bracewell who scored a half-century of his own as the hosts plundered 259/7. In response, India's chase never got going as they were restricted to 172/9.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs As Hosts Humiliate Shreyas Iyer & Co
India Suffer Worst-Ever Defeat To New Zealand By 87 Runs |

India suffered their worst ever defeat to New Zealand in an abject performance in Auckland on Friday. New Zealand posted a mammoth 259/7 after a century from Glenn Phillips and a potent half-century from Michael Bracewell. In response, India's chase never got going.

Jacob Duffy wreaked havoc with a 4-wicket haul as the visitors were restricted to 172/9. The 87-run defeat is the biggest win Kiwis have registered against India in T20Is, bettering their 80-run effort from 2019.

Phillips' ton powers Kiwis to 259

New Zealand posted a massive 259/7 against India in the fourth T20I in Auckland, powered by a stunning century from Glenn Phillips and a quickfire half-century from Michael Bracewell. Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and six fours, while Bracewell hammered 65 off just 25 deliveries.

India had made a good start with Mayank Yadav dismissing the top order but Phillips and Bracewell effectively batted India out of the contest.

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