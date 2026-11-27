Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Centre’s Delimitation Push: State Share In Lok Sabha To Increase By 50%, Will Remain Frozen Till 2051

The move is in keeping with the demand from southern states, which raised concerns that a population-based delimitation could change the political representation owing to a lower population growth. (Read more...)

2. Setback To TMC Rebel Camp As Calcutta HC Quashes Ritabrata Banerjee's LoP Appointment

Earlier, in August, a division bench of the High Court had permitted Banerjee to continue as the interim Leader of the Opposition (LoP) until the suit was decided. (Read more...)

3. Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: Sharvari Steals The Show In Sooraj Barjatya's Heartwarming But Underwhelming Family Drama

The film explores a woman's freedom to choose where she lives after marriage, and Sharvari's performance is top notch. Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. (Read more...)

4. Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Under Tight Security After Threat Email, Over 500 Cops To Be Deployed

Security has been strengthened, parking restrictions announced and posters, banners, signs and flags prohibited inside the venue. The concert is part of his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026. (Read more...)

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5. Mumbai Drug Bust: Worli Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes 12.2 Kg Charas Worth ₹1.22 Crore At LTT, 2 Arrested

According to the police, the operation was conducted between November 24 and 25 after the anti-narcotics cell received intelligence about two individuals allegedly involved in the purchase, sale, supply and storage of narcotic substances. (Read more...)