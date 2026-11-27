PM Modi chairs the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday. | X/PTI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent uniformly across all states, with the existing proportion to remain in place till 2051.

The Cabinet cleared the key amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to delimitation and women’s reservation, according to reports. The move is in keeping with the demand from southern states, which raised concerns that a population-based delimitation could change the political representation owing to a lower population growth as compared to the North.

The bill, if passed, will raise the Lok Sabha seats to 850, up from the current 543 seats.

Decision Comes Ahead Of November 30 Parliament Session

The decision comes days ahead of a special sitting of the Parliament on November 30. While the Lok Sabha will reconvene on Monday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3. This meeting comes after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die but not prorogued in August.

According to reports, the revised delimitation bill, which now links with 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, will be tabled in the upcoming sittings.

Delimitation Bill Missed Majority Mark In April

In April, the delimitation bill did not get two-thirds majority vote. A total of 528 MPs participated in the voting, but the bill fell 54 votes short of the required 352 votes. The Opposition had protested the delimitation exercise's link to the next Census, with the main concern being a balance between population-based representation and the seat share of states that are still pursuing its stabilisation.

The size of the Lok Sabha was last changed as per the 1971 Census, when it was set at 543 seats.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly called for a meeting of INDI bloc leaders on Saturday at his residence.

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