Ritabrata Banerjee | IANS

In a setback to the Trinamool Congress rebel camp, the Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly and directed the Speaker to take a fresh decision within 10 days.

Dispute over opposition leadership

The hearing, before Justice Krishna Rao, concerned the dispute over who should hold the position of Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay or Ritabrata Banerjee.

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Banerjee secured the post in June this year after the Assembly Speaker recognised the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a separate legislative party. He had the support of nearly 60 MLAs, a number considered sufficient to cross the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law.

Court directs Speaker to reconsider

Justice Rao set aside the Speaker's earlier decision, holding that the order appointing Banerjee was legally unsustainable. The court directed the Speaker to reconsider the matter and issue a fresh, reasoned order within 10 days.

Earlier court proceedings

The development comes after the Supreme Court had directed the Calcutta High Court to expedite the hearing and disposal of the case. Earlier, in August, a division bench of the High Court had allowed Banerjee to continue as the interim Leader of the Opposition until the suit was decided.