Mumbai Drug Bust: Worli Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes 12.2 Kg Charas Worth ₹1.22 Crore At LTT, 2 Arrested (Representational image) |

Mumbai: The Worli unit of Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized 12.2 kg of charas worth approximately Rs 1.22 crore and arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an operation at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

According to the police, the operation was conducted between November 24 and 25 after the ANC received intelligence about two individuals allegedly involved in the purchase, sale, supply and storage of narcotic substances.

Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap at LTT and intercepted the two suspects, as reported by Mid-day. A search allegedly led to the recovery of 12 kg and 200 grams of charas, valued at Rs 1.22 crore, from their possession. The two men were then arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Sections 8(c), 20(c) and 29.

Probe Leads Police Team To Uttar Pradesh

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify others who may be involved in the alleged drug supply network. Based on information provided by the arrested accused, a police team has reportedly been sent to Uttar Pradesh to pursue further leads.

According to the report, the operation was conducted under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Krishna Kant Upadhyay. The action was led by officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Worli unit and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

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