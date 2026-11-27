'If Katha Stops, Namaz & Church Prayers Will Also Stop': Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri's Explosive Statement In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stated that religious discourses, or kathas, will continue across the country despite attempts to stop them, invoking constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Shastri said that if kathas were stopped, Islamic prayers and church prayers would also have to face similar restrictions. “If anyone wants to stop it, you can try, but kathas will not stop in this country. If kathas stop, namaz will also stop; if kathas stop, church prayers will also stop,” he said.

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Responding to questions about who was attempting to prevent his programmes, Shastri said he was unaware of any such move and pointed out that his religious discourses were continuing.

Referring to the Constitution, Shastri said a katha could not be prohibited under the law and cited Articles 25 and 26, which provide for freedom of conscience and the right to practise and propagate religion, subject to constitutional limitations.

He added that the country functioned under the Constitution and law, while also drawing on its cultural and religious traditions. When asked whether he would hold a larger number of kathas in Uttar Pradesh, Shastri responded that such programmes were bound to take place.

3-Day Hanumant Katha In Mumbai

Shastri is in Mumbai from November 26 to 28 for a three-day Shri Hanumant Katha and a 108-Kundiya Mahayagna dedicated to the martyrs and victims of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks. He also provided financial assistance cheques of Rs 51,000 to each martyr's family.

The programme is being held at the Andheri West Sports Complex on Veera Desai Road, near Azad Nagar Metro station. The Hanumant Katha is scheduled to begin at 5 pm each day, following the national anthem.

Akhilesh Yadav Had Sought Ban On Programmes

Shastri's remarks come amid a political controversy over his religious programmes in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier demanded the cancellation and banning of his events, alleging that his statements hurt religious sentiments and could affect social harmony ahead of the upcoming elections. Shastri, however, maintained that his kathas were protected under the Constitution and would continue as scheduled.

Shastri also outlined his upcoming schedule, saying he would be in Gonda from December 4 to 6, followed by a visit to Lucknow for a katha from December 21 to 25. He is also scheduled to visit Jhansi on December 11, 12 and 13, and Vrindavan on December 16, 17 and 18. Referring to the programmes, he said the kathas would go ahead and that he was not aware of anyone having attempted to stop the ongoing event in Kunda.

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