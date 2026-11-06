Lucknow SP Headquarters Sees Poster Row Over Dhirendra Shastri's Lord Krishna Remarks, Akhilesh Yadav Features In 'Krishna Will Come In 2027' Hoarding | File Pic

Lucknow: Political activity in Uttar Pradesh has intensified ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with a fresh poster controversy emerging outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters in Lucknow. Two hoardings targeting Bageshwar Dham chief and religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have attracted attention, bringing the ongoing debate over his remarks on Lord Krishna into the political arena.

One poster features Dhirendra Shastri’s photograph marked with a cross and carries the message: “Neither Lord Ram belongs to you, nor Lord Krishna belongs to us. Ram and Krishna are loved by the entire world. Anyone who creates differences between them is not a religious preacher but a hypocritical trader.”

Another hoarding depicts SP president Akhilesh Yadav alongside Lord Krishna playing the flute, with the slogan, “Krishna Will Come in 2027”. The message has added a political dimension to the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to reports, the posters were installed by SP leaders Abdul Azeem Mansoori and other party functionaries to express opposition to Shastri's controversial remarks. Meanwhile, members of the Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade have approached the police, seeking an FIR against the preacher.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also criticised Shastri, alleging that his remarks hurt the sentiments of both Yaduvanshis and Raghuvanshis. He called for restrictions on the preacher's programmes in Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy reportedly began on October 29 during a Ram Katha programme in Karera, Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where Shastri made remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.