FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Rains Batter Gurugram, Census 2027 Drops ‘Beggars, Vagrants’ Category'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Gurugram Rains: School Buses Stuck In Flooded Roads At Subhash Chowk, Children Stranded For Hours | VIDEO

Heavy rain brought Gurugram to a standstill on Monday, with school buses trapped in deep water at Subhash Chowk and children stranded for hours. Viral videos showed the scale of waterlogging and traffic chaos across the city. (Read more...)

2. Census 2027 Drops ‘Beggars, Vagrants’ Category From Non-Economic Activity List

Census 2027 will reportedly not separately record beggars and vagrants, with the category removed from the list of ‘non-economic activity.’ They will instead be included under ‘others’. Census 2011 recorded around 3.8 lakh non-worker beggars and vagrants, compared with 6.3 lakh in 2001. (Read more...)

3. Mumbai Film Writer Mallika Gharde Alleges ₹2.20 Crore Fraud Over Juhu Flat, Lonavala Farmhouse And Car Deals

Mumbai film writer Mallika Gharde has alleged that Geeta Yadav cheated her and her late husband of ₹2.20 crore by promising auctioned properties, including a Juhu flat, Lonavala farmhouse and car at discounted prices. The Kurar police registered an FIR against Yadav on August 22. Police found she allegedly operated a real estate entity for personal purposes. (Read more...)

4. ChatGPT Launches AI Sticker Packs for Mobile Users In India: Custom Prompts & How To Create Them

OpenAI has launched Stickers in ChatGPT, allowing mobile users worldwide to create personalised sticker packs from text prompts. Each pack can contain up to nine stickers, with users able to choose from 18 visual styles and remix stickers with emojis. Packs can be downloaded or shared directly through iMessage and WhatsApp for everyday conversations. (Read more...)

5. Singtel Seeks FDI Approval To Launch Satellite Communication Services In India

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) has sought FDI approval from the Indian government to launch satellite communication services through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary. The Temasek-backed company plans to serve public and private enterprises using a global satellite network. Singtel could also partner with existing satcom players as competition intensifies in India. (Read more...)

Singapore Telecomunication (Singtel) seeks to launch satellite commuinication in India | Agency

6. 'World Cup Is Not A Rehearsal': PR Sreejesh Slams Hockey Federation After India's Double Exit, Demands Accountability

Sreejesh said the focus should not simply shift to the upcoming Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after the World Cup exits. He questioned whether winning a medal at the Asian Games would be enough to "cover everything that went wrong at the World Cup." (Read more...)

7. Karnataka Suspends Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Over ‘Datura’ Sales

Some packets carried FSSAI licence or registration numbers. The regulator ordered the platforms to remove such listings immediately, saying storing, selling or distributing datura as food poses a serious health risk. (Read more...)

8. 'Mujhe Fun Ki Feeling...': Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Unusual Behaviour In Viral Clip Sparks 'Drunk' Speculation Among Netizens

Hania Aamir became the subject of online speculation after a video showed her speaking unusually while getting a wig styled. However, there is no evidence or official confirmation that the Pakistani actress had consumed alcohol or was under the influence when the clip was recorded. (Read more...)

Her name is Hania Aamir, and she is a Pakistani actress. Her beauty is well-known to the world, but she's getting trolled because of her antics.



This Hania, who's at some parlor and so drunk that she can't even speak properly.



She's talking about getting feelings from the… pic.twitter.com/7QQQgymxrf — 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 ᴬⁱ (@Biak3_) August 24, 2026

9. Raksha Bandhan 2026: World’s Biggest Rakhi To Adorn Lord Jagannath In Odisha On Gamha Purnima

Every year Odisha celebrates Raksha Bandhan, known locally as Gamha Purnima, with a unique and centuries-old tradition dedicated to Lord Jagannath. This year Raksha Bandhan is marked by the same old tradition. On August 28, 2026, a specially crafted giant Rakhi, which is also described as World's biggest Rakhi will be offered to Lord Jagannath as part of the festive rituals. (Read more...)

10. What Makes Hyderabad’s Charminar Special? US Envoy Sergio Gor Visits Historic Monument

One of the most distinctive features of the Charminar is its architectural design. The monument combines elements of Islamic, Persian and Indian architecture, making it an important example of the Qutb Shahi architectural tradition. (Read more...)