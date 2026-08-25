ChatGPT Launches AI Sticker Packs for Mobile Users In India: Custom Prompts & How To Create Them

OpenAI has rolled out a new feature called Stickers in ChatGPT, allowing users to generate personalised sticker packs directly from text prompts and share them in everyday conversations. The feature went live globally today for mobile ChatGPT users, according to an OpenAI announcement.

ChatGPT Stickers: How the feature works?

Users simply describe an idea, character, inside joke or reaction, and ChatGPT generates a matching collection of stickers. A pack can hold up to nine stickers, and OpenAI has offered sample prompts to illustrate the range of use cases - from a pet reacting to Monday mornings to a friend's signature catchphrase rendered in cartoon form. The finished packs can be downloaded or shared directly within iMessage or WhatsApp.

ChatGPT Sticker: Customisation options

Users can remix stickers with emojis and pick from as many as 18 visual styles, including Holographic, Anime and 3D, to match the tone of the pack to the moment or the recipient.

ChatGPT Stickers: What is the tech behind it?

The feature runs on ChatGPT Images 2.0, OpenAI's latest image generation model. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Images 2.0 in April 2026, describing it as a shift from a straightforward rendering tool to a system with native visual reasoning capable of interpreting a prompt's structure before generating an image, verifying its own output, and producing up to eight consistent images in a single batch. That reasoning layer appears to underpin Stickers' ability to maintain character consistency across a multi-sticker pack.

ChatGPT Stickers: Availability

Stickers in ChatGPT is free and available to all mobile ChatGPT users worldwide, OpenAI said. The company has not specified whether the feature will extend to desktop or web versions of ChatGPT. OpenAI's announcement follows earlier signs of the feature's development: code strings referencing a ChatGPT Stickers tool and a native WhatsApp export option were spotted in the Android app in early August, ahead of today's formal rollout.

ChatGPT Stickers: How to create a sticker pack

1. Open the ChatGPT mobile app and start a new prompt describing the sticker idea, character or inside joke.

2. Let ChatGPT generate the pack - up to nine stickers based on the prompt.

3. Choose a style from the available options, such as Holographic, Anime or 3D, to set the pack's look.

4. Remix individual stickers with emojis if needed.

5. Download the pack or share it directly to iMessage or WhatsApp.

Some ChatGPT Sticker prompts you can readily use:

1. Use my uploaded photo to create a cute illustrated sticker pack in a 3x3 grid. Clean white background, thick white borders around each sticker, showing diverse expressions like laughing, crying, sleepy, and thumbs-up with short matching text bubbles.

2. A sticker pack for a friend who is always down for chai and pakora, vibrant 3D style, clean outlines, solid white background, sticker sheet format.

3. A sticker pack of my cat reacting to Monday mornings, 3x3 grid, die-cut vector style with thick white borders, cute doodle accents like sparkles and Zzz, expressive cartoon style.