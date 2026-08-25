Mumbai Film Writer Mallika Gharde Alleges ₹2.20 Crore Fraud Over Juhu Flat, Lonavala Farmhouse And Car Deals | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 42-year-old film writer and her late husband were allegedly cheated of ₹2.20 crore by a woman in connection with a flat, car and farmhouse deals. The Kurar police have registered an FIR against Geeta Yadav for allegedly cheating the couple.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, film writer Mallika Gharde, resides in Malad East. In 2023, she was looking to purchase a flat in Juhu. During this period, her husband, Datta Gharde, came in contact with Yadav, who allegedly worked with a real estate company. Yadav told the couple that she had contacts with several banks and real estate companies and could help them acquire bank-attached and auctioned properties at lower prices.



In April 2024, Yadav allegedly told the couple that she could arrange a three-BHK flat in Juhu’s Vandana Cooperative Society for ₹2 crore. She showed them a court custodian’s public notice, allegedly gaining their confidence. She further claimed that if they paid the entire amount, the flat could be transferred to them directly, bypassing the auction process.





Subsequently, between April 24 and September 2, 2023, Datta Gharde allegedly transferred ₹2.8 lakh from various bank accounts to accounts provided by Yadav through cheques and RTGS. However, Yadav allegedly neither provided the flat nor returned the money.



Meanwhile, Yadav allegedly lured the couple with offers of a car and a farmhouse in Lonavala that were supposedly about to be auctioned. The Ghardes allegedly paid another ₹12.26 lakh to Yadav in November 2023. However, she allegedly failed to provide either the car or the farmhouse.



In her complaint, Gharde alleged that Yadav kept giving various excuses and avoided handing over the flat, farmhouse and car. Meanwhile, Datta Gharde died of liver disease in July 2024.

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Gharde subsequently made further inquiries about Yadav and allegedly discovered that cheating cases had previously been registered against her at Samta Nagar and Dahisar police stations.



The investigation allegedly revealed that Yadav operated under the name ‘Shree Radhaswami Finance and Real Estate Auction Management’ and allegedly used the entity for personal purposes. The Kurar police registered an FIR against Yadav on August 22 for allegedly cheating the couple.