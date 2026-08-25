'Is She Drunk?': Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Unusual Behaviour In Viral Clip Has Netizens Speculating She Was 'Intoxicated'

Hania Aamir's Unusual Behaviour In Viral Video Raises Eyebrows | Photo Via X

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again found herself at the centre of social media attention after a video showing her unusual behaviour went viral online. In the clip, the actress appears to be at what looks like a house, while speaking to a person who is styling her hair and helping her put on a wig.

Hania Aamir Drunk?

Hania appears to have difficulty speaking clearly in the video and can be heard making playful remarks while the person works on her hair. At one point, she says, "Happy Halloween," before giving instructions about how she wants the wig to be placed. "Isko sirf mere sirr pe rakhein, perfect job na karein," Hania says in the clip. She then adds, "Mujhe bas feeling dein... fun ki. Thodi aur feeling dein fun ki."

Check out the viral video:

Her name is Hania Aamir, and she is a Pakistani actress. Her beauty is well-known to the world, but she's getting trolled because of her antics.



This Hania, who's at some parlor and so drunk that she can't even speak properly.



She's talking about getting feelings from the… pic.twitter.com/7QQQgymxrf — 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 ᴬⁱ (@Biak3_) August 24, 2026

Hania Aamir's Unusual Behaviour Sparks Speculation

Her manner of speaking and behaviour quickly caught the attention of social media users, with some questioning whether she was intoxicated. Comments speculating that the actress may have been drunk began circulating alongside the video, while others simply found her antics amusing and assumed she was in a playful mood.

Netizens React

Soon after the clip surfaced, netizens on social media began speculating that Hania Aamir was drunk. One user commented, “She’s wasted, talking nonsense AF,” while another wrote, “Either she is high or drunk.” A third user said, “She had too much to drink.” Some social media users also pointed out that alcohol consumption is prohibited in Islam.

Interestingly, despite her popularity among Indian audiences, Hania’s official Instagram account is currently not accessible in India. However, that has not stopped fans from sharing screenshots and reposting her videos across platforms, which often end up going viral.

Pakistani celebrities have recently faced restrictions on Instagram access in India. These developments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people lost their lives.

No Official Confirmation

There has been no official confirmation that Hania Aamir was drunk or under the influence of alcohol when the viral video was recorded. The speculation appears to stem solely from her unusual mannerisms and difficulty speaking in the clip. Without confirmation from Hania or a credible source, claims that she was intoxicated remain unverified.