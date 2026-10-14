FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Open AI Engineer Arrested In US, Bomb Threat In Air India Flight'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Who Is Abdulrahman Alfozan? What We Know About The Saudi Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Bugging OpenAI Office

Prosecutors say he joined OpenAI in July 2025 and lacked authority to enter the room. He worked at Meta and Nash, and studied at MIT and UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is presumed innocent. (Read more...)

OPENAI EMPLOYEE DETAINED: PREVIOUSLY INTERVIEWED BY SAUDI STATE NEWS AGENCYAbdulrahman Alfozan, the Saudi employee detained over the alleged placement of a recording device at OpenAI, previously spoke to Saudi Arabia’s official news agency about AI, Saudi professionals in the tech industry and related issues. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) October 14, 2026

2. Katie Zacharia, White House New Press Secretary Came to Answer Questions; Now She Has Become One

Questions have emerged about her reported bar admission in China and the absence of records showing admission in major US jurisdictions (Read more...)

Your new White House Press Sec, @KatieZacharia, makes her debut at the podium. 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/WrV96UJiCw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2026

3. FPJ Exclusive | 'My Journey Has Not Been Easy': Para Swimmer Chaitanya Kulkarni's Determination Fuels Asian Para Games Ambition

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he reflected on his challenging journey and credited hard work, determination, dedication, family and coaches for his progress. (Read more...)

4. Air India’s Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Diverted To Jaipur Following Bomb Threat, Makes Emergency Landing As Security Checks Begin

The aircraft made an emergency landing and was moved to an isolation bay, where security personnel began checks. Further details are awaited.

VIDEO | Jaipur: Air India's Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur following bomb threat; plane makes emergency landing at airport; officials arrive at the airport. More details awaited.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Ghw7VdiSkg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

5. Vaishali Boat Tragedy: Bodies Of At Least 13 Children Taken For Cremation After Overcrowded Boat Capsizes In Bihar’s Ganga River | Video

At least 13 children aged 15 or below died after an overcrowded boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday night. Rescue operations continued in the Ganga. PM Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each deceased person's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.