Katie Zacharia, White House New Press Secretary Came to Answer Questions; Now She Has Become One

New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia | Wikimedia CommonsThe White House

What was meant to be a routine introduction to the American public quickly transformed into a high-stakes controversy surrounding the legal credentials of President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia. She stepped up to the podium to answer questions on behalf of the administration. Now, she has become the question herself.

A stumbling debut at the podium

In a brief, highly scripted 14-minute debut, Zacharia took only three questions from friendly three outlets—Breitbart News, Fox News and the Daily Mail—while reading heavily from a briefing binder.

Your new White House Press Sec, @KatieZacharia, makes her debut at the podium. 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/WrV96UJiCw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2026

Beyond announcing that the administration had requested the resignation of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, she offered little detail on major international developments, notably deflecting a question on intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Zacharia made headlines not only for defending Trump's rally crowd sizes but also for accidentally referring to "my president" instead of "my husband" when answering a query about work-life balance with her four children.

Despite mixed reviews inside the White House, President Trump publicly backed her, telling reporters on his way to Marine One, "I thought she was very good."

Unresolved questions over legal credentials

The central scrutinies, however, erupted after her appearance when reporters pressed her on her legal background. Trump had previously referred to Zacharia as "an attorney," and her LinkedIn profile highlighted a past role as general counsel for Fix California.

Yet, when asked where she had been admitted to the bar, Zacharia stated she passed a bar exam in China immediately raising legal and logistical red flags.

As first highlighted by independent journalist Judd Legum and confirmed by a South China Morning Post review of attorney registries across key US jurisdictions (including California, New York, Texas, Florida and Washington, D.C.), there is no record of Zacharia being admitted to practice law anywhere in the United States.

China’s national judicial examination rules from 2011, the year Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University Law School and moved to Beijing, strictly required candidates to hold Chinese citizenship, legally precluding noncitizens from taking the exam or practicing law in Chinese courtrooms.

When pressed on the matter, the White House avoided specifying any jurisdiction, stating only that she worked on "international transaction law" in Beijing while her husband was stationed there for a private equity firm.

The swift appointment of Zacharia has also highlighted internal friction within the administration. Trump reportedly bypassed key senior advisers, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, notifying them only the night before announcing the hire.

Her lack of a long-standing personal relationship with Trump, unlike her predecessor Karoline Leavitt, has fuelled internal speculation regarding her longevity in the role.

There are reports that Zacharia was assigned a significantly smaller office space previously used by Leavitt at the start of the term.