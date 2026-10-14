FPJ Exclusive | 'My Journey Has Not Been Easy': Para Swimmer Chaitanya Kulkarni's Determination Fuels Asian Para Games Ambition

Chaitanya Kulkarni/Instagram

Indian para swimmer Chaitanya Kulkarni is looking forward to representing the country at the Asian Para Games 2026, describing the opportunity as a dream come true. Speaking to The Free Press Journal ahead of the prestigious event, Kulkarni expressed immense pride and gratitude at getting the chance to compete on an international platform.

“Participating in the Asian Para Games feels like a dream come true for me. Representing a great country like India on such a prestigious international platform is a matter of immense pride and honour,” Kulkarni said.

Reflecting on his journey, the Indian para swimmer acknowledged that reaching this stage had not been easy. He credited his hard work, determination and dedication, along with the unwavering support of his family and coaches, for helping him achieve this milestone.

“My journey has not been easy at all. However, through hard work, determination, dedication, as well as the constant support of my family and coaches, I have been able to reach this stage today,” he said.

Kulkarni also spoke about the emotions he is experiencing ahead of the competition, stating that he feels proud, happy and grateful as he prepares to represent India. With the continental event approaching, the swimmer is focused on delivering his best performance and making the opportunity count.

Outlining his ambitions, Kulkarni said his primary goal is to win a medal for India and bring glory to the nation. His words reflect his determination to make the most of the opportunity and contribute to India's campaign at the Asian Para Games.

“My goal is to give my best performance, win a medal for India, and bring glory to our nation,” he said, concluding his message with, “Jai Hind!”

As Chaitanya Kulkarni prepares to take the plunge at the Asian Para Games 2026, his focus remains firmly on delivering his best performance and winning a medal for India. Backed by the unwavering support of his family and coaches, the Indian para swimmer will look to turn his dream into reality and bring glory to the nation.