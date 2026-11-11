FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Nvidia Hires Law Firm To Probe CEO Jensen, Sensex Booms Over 1K Points'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Nvidia Hires Top US Law Firm To Investigate CEO Jensen Huang's Alleged Link To Chinese Spy

Nvidia has hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, led by ex-prosecutor Joon Kim, to investigate CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy. (Read more...)

2. 'Kuch Bhi Kaam Nahi Kar Raha Hai': Panicked Loco Pilot Heard Saying Before Assam Train Derailment | Watch Inside Video

A purported cabin video from the Kolkata-Sairang Express shows a loco pilot operating controls as someone says, 'Nothing is working.' (Read more...)

3. India-US Trade Deal Talks Likely To Continue Despite Republican Midterm Setback

India-US bilateral trade negotiations are expected to continue despite Republican losses in the American midterm elections, according to a government official. (Read more...)

4. Sensex Surges 1,350 Points, Nifty Tops 25,400 To Hit Eight-Month Highs

Indian stock markets rallied on Wednesday, with Sensex surging over 1,350 points and Nifty crossing 25,400, reaching eight-month highs. (Read more...)